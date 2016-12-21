Cma CGM's New Cimex 2E Links Asia to ...

Cma CGM's New Cimex 2E Links Asia to Chennai

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Marine News

CMA CGM has announced its participation in the new consortium "NEW CIMEX 2E" linking Asia to Chennai through a Vessel Sharing Agreement starting as from Mid-December 2016. This new service is to replace former CIMEX 2E that used to be operated through a slot charter agreement .

