Billionaire Steinmetz Detained in Isr...

Billionaire Steinmetz Detained in Israel on Bribe Suspicion

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Washington Post

Beny Steinmetz, the Israeli billionaire who's been entangled in a long-running dispute with authorities over rights to one of the world's most valuable mining assets, was detained in Israel on suspicion of bribing government officials in Guinea. An Israeli businessman was detained on suspicion of money laundering, a police spokeswoman said earlier by text message, without identifying the individual.

