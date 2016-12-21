Billionaire Israeli businessman detai...

Billionaire Israeli businessman detained in international graft probe

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Israeli mogul is suspected of bribing Guinean public officials in the African country's capital of Conakry to further his business interests. Police on Monday detained an Israeli businessman, whose name remains under gag order, on suspicion of making bribes amounting to tens of millions of dollars in widespread international corruption investigation.

