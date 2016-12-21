2 Female Artists Blazing Trail in African Pop Music
Modern West African pop music features few female voices, and one won't find many women on the DJ scene across the continent. But here are two women from opposite sides of Africa who have been busy changing that picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guinea rapper held for rape (Nov '15)
|Jan '16
|Windowo
|2
|Mamadi Diakite will Redshirt in 2015-16 for UVa... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Taysha
|1
|Report: 5 months after infection, man spreads E... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|Premium Number Services (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Fulani Translation (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Akintunde
|1
|Africans worst responders in Ebola crisis (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mohamed
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC