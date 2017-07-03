Footprint expands offshore West Afric...

Footprint expands offshore West Africa for one energy company

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: UPI

West African oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd. said Monday its footprint in the region expanded after the Gambian government approved a major buy-in. Under the terms of an agreement, FAR takes on 80 percent of the interest in two blocks off the coast of Gambia from its partner, ERIN Energy Corp. The deal requires FAR to commit to as much as $8 million in financing for the drilling of an exploration well by the end of next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC