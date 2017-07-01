.com | Guinea Bissau suspends Portuguese TV, radio broadcasts

.com | Guinea Bissau suspends Portugu...

The troubled west African state of Guinea Bissau on Friday said it had "suspended" broadcasts of Portuguese television and radio, triggering an angry response from its former colonial ruler. The government accused Portugal of failing to observe a bilateral agreement on the media, but political sources said the reason lay in Guinea-Bissau's long-running domestic crisis.

