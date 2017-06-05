Trump has yet to formally nominate am...

Trump has yet to formally nominate ambassador picks

President Donald Trump complained Monday that the Senate has not confirmed his ambassadors - but he has yet to formally nominate some of them, including a wealthy donor he said in January he would send to the United Kingdom. The White House still has not sent a nomination for Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, over to the Senate, the chamber's Committee on Foreign Relations confirmed to CNN.

