Trump has yet to formally nominate ambassador picks
President Donald Trump complained Monday that the Senate has not confirmed his ambassadors - but he has yet to formally nominate some of them, including a wealthy donor he said in January he would send to the United Kingdom. The White House still has not sent a nomination for Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, over to the Senate, the chamber's Committee on Foreign Relations confirmed to CNN.
