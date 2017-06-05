President Of Guinea-Bissau Assassinated

President Of Guinea-Bissau Assassinated

Circumstances of Joao Bernardo Vieira's death are unclear. It was not immediately clear how President Joao Bernardo Vieira, 69, died.

Chicago, IL

