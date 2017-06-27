Porto Accuse Benfica of 'Witchcraft' in Title Race

Porto have accused fierce rivals Benfica of using so-called "witchcraft" to help them win last season's Portuguese league title. communications director for Porto, says he has viewed an "e-mail exchange between Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira and Dr. Armando Nhaga, the 'National Police Commissioner of Guinea-Bissau'," per Portuguese source Observador .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.