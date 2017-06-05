Macao passport holders granted visa-on-arrival entry to Iran, Guinea-Bissau
Passports holders of China's Macao Special Administrative Region will be granted visa-on-arrival entry to Iran and Guinea-Bissau, the authorities said in a press release on Monday. The Identification Services Bureau of Macao SAR confirmed that holders of the Macao SAR passports visiting Iran with tourist purpose can obtain a visa upon arrival at Gheshm Island, Kish Island, Mashhad, Esfahan, Shiraz International Airport, Tabriz and Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport for a maximum stay of 30 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|africhaiti
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|21
|Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Quest
|5
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|ISIS
|2
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|other poop
|1
|Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Azat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC