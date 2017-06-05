Macao passport holders granted visa-on-arrival entry to Iran, Guinea-Bissau

Passports holders of China's Macao Special Administrative Region will be granted visa-on-arrival entry to Iran and Guinea-Bissau, the authorities said in a press release on Monday. The Identification Services Bureau of Macao SAR confirmed that holders of the Macao SAR passports visiting Iran with tourist purpose can obtain a visa upon arrival at Gheshm Island, Kish Island, Mashhad, Esfahan, Shiraz International Airport, Tabriz and Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport for a maximum stay of 30 days.

