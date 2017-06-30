Kenya becomes Africa Finance Corporationa s 15th member

AFC's other members are: Cape Verde; Chad; Cote d'Ivoire; Djibouti; Gabon; the Gambia; Ghana; Guinea-Bissau; Guinea; Liberia; Nigeria and Sierra-Leone. Kenya is one of the largest economies on the continent and has long been a regional hub for East Africa, its pivotal geographical location at the intersection between East and South making it a commercial centre bridging the two regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.