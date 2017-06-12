Efacec strengthens Bissau's electrica...

Efacec strengthens Bissau's electrical capacity

Efacec won the international public tender, promoted by the public company Eletricidade e A guas da GuinA©-Bissau , for the construction of essential infrastructure to double the current installed electrical capacity of Bissau. The contract, worth 10 million euros, includes the construction of two substations and a 6.2 km long line to link the new thermal power station, which will be built in Bor, to the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

