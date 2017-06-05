Bissau Exploration, Petroguin to accelerate development offshore Guinea Bissau with JV
Bissau Exploration Company has announced the signing a joint venture participation agreement between themselves and A Empresa Nacional de Pesquisa e Exploracao Petroliferas for petroleum exploration, development and production in Block 4B, offshore Guinea Bissau. Bissau Exploration is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK based GeoPartners Limited, and has been established specifically to assist Petroguin in accelerating the development of its hydrocarbon resources.
