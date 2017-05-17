Suffolk County Prosecutors Helped Bos...

Suffolk County Prosecutors Helped Boston Slayer Avoid Deportation after 2 Crimes

After committing two crimes state prosecutors agreed to reduced charges against the African immigrant who recently murdered two Massachusetts doctors, allowing him to dodge deportation. This crucial information is being ignored by the mainstream media but a Boston newspaper exposed it this week and it's especially alarming because it appears to be part of a movement by local officials nationwide to help illegal immigrants avoid removal.

