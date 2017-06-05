Rwanda: RwandAir to Take Delivery of Another New Boeing
RwandAir has acquired yet another Boeing 737-800 Next Generation that the national carrier hopes will boost its capacity and competitiveness. The brand new aircraft, christened "Muhabura," is expected to depart Seattle in the US and arrive at Kigali International Airport at 4pm on Sunday, according to a statement.
