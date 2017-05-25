Morocco, Nigeria take forward ambitious gas pipeline project
Rabat, May 24 - Morocco and Nigeria have taken a major step forward to construct an over 4,000-km gas pipeline that will carry Nigerian gas through six West African countries to Morocco, improving access to energy across the nations. The two sides concluded an agreement for the Gazoduc pipeline project and another one for cooperation in the field of fertilizers at a ceremony in Rabat last week.
