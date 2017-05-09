Immigrant Charged With Killing Two Bo...

Immigrant Charged With Killing Two Boston Doctors Sentenced To 364 Days, One Short Of Deportation

Tuesday May 9

An immigrant charged Monday with the grisly murder of two Boston doctors reportedly had years earlier burglarized the same bank on two separate occasions and received 364 in jail days as a result - a sentence just one day short of legally justifying his deportation. Bampumim Teixeira's ex-girlfriend told the Boston Globe that he was released from prison in April when the rest of his sentence was suspended after serving 9 months.

