Immigrant Charged With Killing Two Boston Doctors Sentenced To 364 Days, One Short Of Deportation
An immigrant charged Monday with the grisly murder of two Boston doctors reportedly had years earlier burglarized the same bank on two separate occasions and received 364 in jail days as a result - a sentence just one day short of legally justifying his deportation. Bampumim Teixeira's ex-girlfriend told the Boston Globe that he was released from prison in April when the rest of his sentence was suspended after serving 9 months.
