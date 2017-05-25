Guinea-Bissau President bans cashew s...

Guinea-Bissau President bans cashew sales amid smuggling

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Reuters

May 9 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz has ordered a halt to cashew sales just a few weeks into the season amid signs the nuts are being smuggled out via neighbouring Senegal. Cashews make up around 80 percent of all export revenues from the small West African country and secret cross-border sales means the historically unstable country misses out on export taxes.

Chicago, IL

