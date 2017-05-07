Ghana Library Association calls for creation of national library
Mr Samuel Bentil Aggrey, the President of the Ghana Library Association, has called on the Government to create a national library to help keep relevant national information. He said a national library was important because it would help to collect and preserve all publications of the country and perform other critical roles.
