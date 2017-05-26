FAR Ltd. taps oil prospect offshore Senegal
Operations started Friday for the first pure exploration well off the coast of Senegal since a major discovery in 2014, Africa-focused FAR Ltd. said. The Australian energy company said the partnership working off the coast of West Africa started drilling in the FAN prospect in the deep waters of Senegal.
