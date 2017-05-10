Chinese Vessels Detained off West Afr...

Chinese Vessels Detained off West Africa for Illegal Fishing

Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said. Inspectors from Guinea, Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau boarded the ships off their respective coasts.

