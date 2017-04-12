Sea voyage for GREEN environment

Chennai: Schneider Electric Foundation, a company committed to energy efficiency and access to clean energy, that is organising the expedition Nomade des Mers , docked its catamaran at Chennai port on Tuesday. The expedition, which began in 2015 at Brittany , is set to conclude in Indonesia, after passing through Morocco, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Brazil, South Africa, Madagascar, Mozambique, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

