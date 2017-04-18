Salleh Slams Mahathir For Labelling Malaysia As Amongst Ten Most Corrupt Countries
Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has slammed former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the latter s blog posting which said Malaysia has been labelled as amongst the ten most corrupt countries in the world. The Communications and Multimedia Minister said that on January 24, CNBC came out with a report mentioning that the ten most corrupt countries in the world were Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau and Venezuela.
