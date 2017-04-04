Oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd. on a West African roll
West African oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd. said its streak is continuing with an expansion to the terms of its campaign offshore Guinea-Bissau. FAR Ltd., which has headquarters in Australia, said it's revised the regional licenses with state oil company, Petroguin, so that the company's share and term duration increases.
