New oil work on tap for offshore Senegal

The next well slated for emerging oil prospects off the coast of Senegal will be the first such activity since a major discovery in 2014, FAR Ltd. announced. The Australian company, which has a core focus offshore West Africa, announced plans for an exploration well in the southern section of the FAN prospect off the coast of Senegal "FAN South-1 is the first well drilled into the basin play since the initial FAN-1 discovery well in 2014," the company announced.

