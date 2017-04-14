.com | Guinea Bissau president's critic beaten up, his group says

Bissau - The leader of a Guinea Bissau civil society group critical of President Jose Mario Vaz, was violently attacked in his home on Friday by unidentified assailants, his group told AFP Legio Monteiro is head of the Vigilant Non-Compliant Citizen's Movement, which is considered close to the ruling PAIGC party and which is campaigning to end a long-running political crisis between the party and the president. Monteiro was struck on the head and body and his injuries are being treated at a secret location, sources close to him said, adding that his life was not in danger.

