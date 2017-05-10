Blind child rights hero receives 'Children's Nobel Prize'
Manuel Rodrigues, a blind child rights activist from Guinea-Bissau, on Wednesday received the child rights award, The World's Children's Prize , often called the 'Children's Nobel Prize'. Manuel Rodrigues from Guinea-Bissau, bottom right, was selected by children around the world to receive child rights award the World for the Rights of the Child.
