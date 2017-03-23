Women who rule: Female politicians ga...

Women who rule: Female politicians gather in Quebec City for leadership conference

Friday Mar 10 Read more: CTV

In a first at the National Assembly, women from over ten French-speaking countries gathered in Quebec City for the week to take part in a leadership event for female politicians. "We have to be together and share our realities, among us here in Quebec but also with women on the international level," said Quebec Liberal MNA Maryse Gaudreault There are workshops covering everything from time management to social media.

