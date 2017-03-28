West Africa oil potential growing

After posting a perfect record in discoveries off the West African coast, Australian energy company FAR Ltd. said its footprint was expanding with a new buy-in. Working through a subsidiary, FAR Ltd. said it was buying into basins off the coast of Gambia from ERIN Energy Corp., which has headquarters in Houston.

Chicago, IL

