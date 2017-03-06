West Africa can serve as a model for ...

West Africa can serve as a model for preventive diplomacy - " UN political chief

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: United Nations

Jeffrey Feltman, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, briefs on his recently concluded visit to six West African countries. UN Photo/Evan Schneider 6 March 2017 – The United Nations political affairs chief today stressed that West Africa could be a model of how the UN can work with local partners in bringing stability to regions or sub-regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC