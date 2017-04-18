Thousands of protesters call for Guin...

Thousands of protesters call for Guinea Bissau leader to quit

Saturday Mar 25

Thousands of protesters in Guinea Bissau's capital on Saturday demanded President Jose Mario Vaz step down to resolve a political crisis that has paralyzed the coup-prone West African country. Protesters marched through Bissau's streets lined with hedges and palm trees singing and shouting "Jomav out!", using an abbreviation for the president's name.

Chicago, IL

