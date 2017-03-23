The Portuguese denied citizenship in their own country
Eduardo Cabrita, whose office overlooks the 25th April Bridge - named after the 1974 revolution which spelled the end for the fascist dictatorship and, eventually, for Portugal's long-running colonial projects. amendments that make Portugal one of the more generous countries in Europe for resident, tax-paying migrants and for descendants of Portuguese nationals anywhere in the world, seeking to naturalise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|africhaiti
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|21
|Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Quest
|5
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|ISIS
|2
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|other poop
|1
|Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Azat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC