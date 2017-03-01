Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic H...

Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica

"Via Bandcamp's Album of the Day blog: 'Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica From the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988' By 1975, the Cape Verde islands and Guinea-Bissau were free from Portuguese rule, embarking on the long journey of post-colonial reformation. Throughout the next decade and a half, the cultural life of the Cape Verdean islands exploded, giving birth to a number of bands who took the islands' traditional/indigenous styles and fused them with Portuguese fado , while also taking influences from the rock and R&B sounds that had been coming over from the States.

Chicago, IL

