Stunning Twin Teens With Albinism Tak...

Stunning Twin Teens With Albinism Take Modeling Industry by Storm

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Allure

Though their parents hail from Guinea Bissau in West Africa, both girls are paper-white due to their condition, with white-blonde hair and light eyes. After discovering them in a video, Terranova decided to hire them as models to feature in his book Since then, the twins, along with their older sister Sheila, have modeled for major brands, including Nike and Bazaar Kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC