Stunning Twin Teens With Albinism Take Modeling Industry by Storm
Though their parents hail from Guinea Bissau in West Africa, both girls are paper-white due to their condition, with white-blonde hair and light eyes. After discovering them in a video, Terranova decided to hire them as models to feature in his book Since then, the twins, along with their older sister Sheila, have modeled for major brands, including Nike and Bazaar Kids.
