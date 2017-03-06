Senegal: Girls in Islamic Schools Pre...

Senegal: Girls in Islamic Schools Prey to Abuse While Boys Beg On Streets - Activists

7 hrs ago

Dakar - Tens of thousands of children are forced to beg by teachers who beat them if they fail to bring in some 2,000 CFA francs per day Girls in Islamic schools across Senegal are prey to sexual abuse while male pupils are sent to beg in the streets to make money for Koranic teachers, a child rights group said on Tuesday. Children are sent by their parents in the West African nation or trafficked from neighbouring countries including Guinea-Bissau to Islamic schools, called daaras, where they are expected to receive food, shelter and teachings from the Koran.

Chicago, IL

