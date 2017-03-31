Mokotjo's exile ends in cracker of a ...

Mokotjo's exile ends in cracker of a game

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Mail & Guardian

National duty: Kamohelo Mokotjo made up for his switched citizenship during Bafana Bafana's recent friendly match against Guinea-Bissau at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. It was a roller-coaster week for Netherlands-based South African midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC