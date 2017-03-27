Inside China's Almost-Totally-Legal $400M Fishery in Africa
This Chinese ship fishes with side trawlers. Nets hang from struts extending from each side of the ship, dragging behind and catching anything and everything in its path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|africhaiti
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|21
|Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Quest
|5
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|ISIS
|2
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|other poop
|1
|Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Azat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC