Hundreds protest in Guinea Bissau as political crisis deepens

Saturday Mar 11

BISSAU: Hundreds of protesters marched in the capital of Guinea Bissau on Saturday to demand the departure of President Jose Mario Vaz, the latest sign of growing anti-government sentiment following an 18-month-long political crisis. The former Portuguese colony in West Africa has not convened parliament for more than a year and regional talks have failed to resolve deep rivalries within the political elite, raising fears that drugs traffickers could exploit the power vacuum.

