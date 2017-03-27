Guinea Bissau President Jos M rio Vaz visits Greenpeace ship...
Four fishing vessels have been arrested in Guinea Bissau waters after joint patrols by Greenpeace and the Fisheries Surveillance Department of Guinea Bissau, FISCAP, found multiple fishing infringements. The findings of the joint surveillance were presented to President Jose Mario Vaz on his visit to the Greenpeace Ship 'My Esperanza' on Tuesday.
