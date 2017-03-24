Fifa ban places qualifier in doubt

Fifa ban places qualifier in doubt

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Mail & Guardian

Confusion: Kamohelo Mokotjo has reported for national duty but there's a question mark over whether the newly-minted Dutch citizen can still play for South Africa. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images This week Bafana Bafana went about their normal duties of preparing for Saturday's and Tuesday's friendly matches against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in Durban and Buffalo City respectively, and simply ignored the storm swirling around their World Cup qualifying 2-1 win over Senegal in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC