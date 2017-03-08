CROI 2017: HIV's Milder Cousin May Be Less Mild than Previously Thought

The virulence of HIV-2 virulence may have been underestimated, and although progression to AIDS and death in people with HIV-2 infection was slower than with HIV-1, it was the rule rather than the exception -- 70% progressed to AIDS within 20 years -- according to new research from West Africa presented at last month's Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. HIV-2 crossed over into humans from the sooty mangabey monkey, rather than from chimpanzees and gorillas like HIV-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HIV and Hepatitis.