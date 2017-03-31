China wades into oil basins off the West African coast

Prospects for expanding the footprint in emerging oil basins off the Senegalese and Gambian coasts has increased through a Chinese partnership, FAR Ltd. said. FAR Ltd., an Australian company with a heavy focus on oil basins off the coast of Africa, said it entered into a partnership with the British subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp. that defines areas of mutual interest off the coast of Gambia and Senegal.

