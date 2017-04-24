BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares...

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals files fo...

Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing * Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for sale of up to 3.23 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing * Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by the selling stockholder Source text: Further company coverage: * Expanded its exploration portfolio in offshore Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea-Bissau basin in West Africa through a farm-in deal with Erin Energy Corp SAO PAULO, March 27 The board of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA has approved an 18-month share buyback plan to acquire up to 0.24 percent of its shares in circulation, according to a securities filing on Monday.

