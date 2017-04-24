BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares...

Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing * Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for sale of up to 3.23 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing * Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by the selling stockholder Source text: Further company coverage: * Expanded its exploration portfolio in offshore Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea-Bissau basin in West Africa through a farm-in deal with Erin Energy Corp SAO PAULO, March 27 The board of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA has approved an 18-month share buyback plan to acquire up to 0.24 percent of its shares in circulation, according to a securities filing on Monday.

