Bafana hit 3 past Guinea-Bissau

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana proved too strong for Guinea-Bissau in an international friendly played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with the hosts easily running out 3-1 winners.As it happened: South Africa vGuinea-Bissau A first half penalty by striker, Kermit Erasmus gave South Africa the lead in the 36th minute afterThulani Serrero was brought down in the area.

