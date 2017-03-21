Africa whistleblowers' initiative launches in Senegal12 min ago
Lawyers and human rights campaigners launched an initiative for African whistleblowers in Senegal on today, aimed at providing a secure means of exposing wrongdoing on the continent. African nations such as Somalia, South Sudan, Libya and Guinea-Bissau regularly appear at the very bottom of rankings such as Transparency International's Corruption Index, while none make it into the top 30. The Platform for the Protection of Whistleblowers in Africa will provide guidance from legal experts, secure submission of information and a hotline for potential informants, according to its founders.
