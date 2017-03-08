2,346 shoebox gifts packed for needy children worldwide
We would like to thank all the individuals, schools, churches, businesses and community groups who participated in filling shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. A total of 2,346 shoebox gifts were packed from Thunder Bay and area, and a total 664,525 were packed in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|africhaiti
|1
|Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|21
|Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Quest
|5
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|ISIS
|2
|Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|other poop
|1
|Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Azat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC