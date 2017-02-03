The European origins of economic development

Countries have followed widely divergent paths of economic development since European colonisation, with some going on to be among the richest countries in the world today, and others having experienced little economic development over the last few centuries. This column, taken from a recent Vox eBook, uses a new database on the European share of the population during colonisation to examine the historical determinants of colonial European settlement and its relationship with current economic development.

