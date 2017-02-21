Opel labour representatives warn Opel-PSA talks breach workers' rights

Feb 14 German labour representatives of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the European carmaker to PSA Group. "If it is true that there were and are talks between GM and PSA with the goal of selling Opel/Vauxhall, it would be an unprecedented breach of all German and European co-determination rights," labour union IG Metall and Opel's works council said in a joint statement.

