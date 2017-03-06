Oceana Report Exposes Thousands of Su...

Oceana Report Exposes Thousands of Suspected Vessel Rendezvous at Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Business Wire

This image shows global hotspots of likely transshipments between refrigerated cargo vessels and the largest commercial fishing vessels from 2012 to 2016. )--Oceana today released a report exposing the global scale of transshipping at sea, a practice that can mask illegal fishing practices and conceal human rights abuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC