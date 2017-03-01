It took less than a minute of satelli...

It took less than a minute of satellite time to catch these thieves red-handed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Ars Technica

Track of the Leelawadee and an unnamed fishing vessel rendezvousing in Papua New Guinea waters in July 2015, then again on the Saya de Malha Bank in November 2016. The refrigerated cargo vessel Leelawadee with two unidentified vessels tied alongside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africabevertical Â• - limbo rod horzntl_under white (Nov '14) Nov '14 africhaiti 1
News Ebola nations' neighbors enact preventions amid... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jeff Brightone 1
News West Africa: Cuba's Aid to Ebola-Hit Region Ove... (Oct '14) Oct '14 WE JUST DONT CARE 21
News Coalition Of Black Pastors Speaks Out Against G... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Quest 5
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 ISIS 2
News Foreign Affairs list cites pariah states not to... (Jun '14) Jun '14 other poop 1
News Foreign Affairs puts pariah states on 'do not i... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Azat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC